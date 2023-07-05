Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan [Image 4 of 5]

    Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 6, 2023) Hon. Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, tours the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) with Capt. Ravi Desai, commanding officer of Michigan (Gold crew) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 6, 2023. Homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Michigan provides strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 03:30
    Photo ID: 7896371
    VIRIN: 230706-N-AZ467-1033
    Resolution: 4643x3095
    Size: 944.53 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan
    Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan
    Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan
    Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan
    Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MICHIGAN
    MAYOR
    NAVY
    SUBMARINE
    YOKOSUKA
    COY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT