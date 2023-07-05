Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 6, 2023) Hon. Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, tours the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) with Capt. Ravi Desai, commanding officer of Michigan (Gold crew) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 6, 2023. Homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Michigan provides strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

