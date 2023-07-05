Sailors and families from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and members of the local Sasebo community watch a fireworks show during the Let Freedom Ring Independence Day Celebration at CFAS Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan July 1, 2023. The event was open to all members of the Sasebo community in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the base and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 21:16 Photo ID: 7896153 VIRIN: 230701-N-CA060-1130 Resolution: 3931x3229 Size: 966.13 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Day Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.