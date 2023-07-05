Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima, left, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Commandant Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, pose for a photo while cutting a ceremonial birthday cake during the Let Freedom Ring Independence Day Celebration at CFAS Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan July 1, 2023. The event was open to all members of the Sasebo community in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the base and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

