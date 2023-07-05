Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Division conduct ropes and rappelling training during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise 4-23 [Image 20 of 21]

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Division conduct ropes and rappelling training during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise 4-23

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Regiment, 4th Marine Division, participate in a hydrology class during Mountain Exercise (MTX) 4-23 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 14, 2023. MTX is a mountain warfare exercise designed to train all Marines to be effective in maneuvering, conducting expeditionary advanced base operations and logistical supply and support operations in an austere environment in line with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 20:06
    Photo ID: 7895977
    VIRIN: 230614-M-GV442-2481
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 23.39 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Division conduct ropes and rappelling training during Mountain Warfare Training Exercise 4-23 [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

