    EODMU 6 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    20230629-N-YR675-2550 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jun. 29, 2023) – Cmdr. Ryan Schippert, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, addresses EODMU 6 Sailors and guests for the first time as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia Jun. 29, 2023. EODMU 6 is located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, and provides Naval explosive ordnance disposal forces that are combat-ready rapidly deployable around the world to enable the U.S. Navy and Joint forces access to the maritime domain and operate anytime, anywhere.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens//Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU 6 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    NECC
    Navy Diver
    Expeditionary
    Navy EOD
    EODGRU 2

