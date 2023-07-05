EODMU 6 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

20230629-N-YR675-2550 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jun. 29, 2023) – Cmdr. Ryan Schippert, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, addresses EODMU 6 Sailors and guests for the first time as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia Jun. 29, 2023. EODMU 6 is located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, and provides Naval explosive ordnance disposal forces that are combat-ready rapidly deployable around the world to enable the U.S. Navy and Joint forces access to the maritime domain and operate anytime, anywhere.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens//Released)

