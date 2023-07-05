20230629-N-YR675-2550 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jun. 29, 2023) – Cmdr. Ryan Schippert, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, addresses EODMU 6 Sailors and guests for the first time as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia Jun. 29, 2023. EODMU 6 is located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, and provides Naval explosive ordnance disposal forces that are combat-ready rapidly deployable around the world to enable the U.S. Navy and Joint forces access to the maritime domain and operate anytime, anywhere.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens//Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7895121
|VIRIN:
|230629-N-YR675-2550
|Resolution:
|3775x2638
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, EODMU 6 Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT