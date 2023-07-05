Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Lt. Brittany Stephens | 20230629-N-YR675-2550 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jun. 29, 2023) – Cmdr. Ryan...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Brittany Stephens | 20230629-N-YR675-2550 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jun. 29, 2023) – Cmdr. Ryan Schippert, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6, addresses EODMU 6 Sailors and guests for the first time as commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia Jun. 29, 2023. EODMU 6 is located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story under Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, and provides Naval explosive ordnance disposal forces that are combat-ready rapidly deployable around the world to enable the U.S. Navy and Joint forces access to the maritime domain and operate anytime, anywhere.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens//Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 6 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony June 29, 2023.



Cmdr. Ryan Schippert relieved Cmdr. Leslie Slootmaker as commanding officer of EODMU 6, also known as the “Kegbusters,” in front of Sailors, family and friends at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia.



Capt. Karl Haywood, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, was the guest speaker for the ceremony.



“A change of command ceremony serves several purposes,” said Haywood. “It provides us an opportunity to bid farewell to an outstanding leader; it allows us to officially welcome a new commanding officer and their family to the team; but most importantly, it allows us to stop and reflect on the success of EODMU 6 and to celebrate the brave men and women who contribute on a daily basis to its legacy.”



The change of command ceremony is a Naval tradition that marks the complete transfer of responsibility as a commanding officer from one individual to another. The ceremony included the “reading of orders” to signify this transfer of authority.



Prior to the reading of orders, Slootmaker gave farewell remarks and highlighted the effectiveness and cohesion of the Sailors of EODMU 6.



“Our command’s ability to operate at such a high level on deployment, during training, exercises, and operations, starts with a talented Chief’s Mess and wardroom, and extends throughout every junior Sailor,” said Slootmaker. “You followed and led without waiver, and you held each other accountable. Thank you for continuing our legacy.”



After the reading orders, Schippert addressed the crew for the first time as

commanding officer.



“To the Kegbusters of Mobile Unit 6- you have continued to build an unparalleled history of operational excellence in support of the Fleet and Joint Force,” said Schippert. “I am humbled and excited to extend our legacy into the future.”



EODMU 6 is homeported at Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek under EODGRU 2. EODMU 6 provides Naval explosive ordnance disposal forces that are combat-ready rapidly deployable around the world to enable the U.S. Navy and Joint force