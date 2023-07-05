A Mongolian archer with the Mongolian National Archery Commission steadies his bow as he takes aim during an archery competition at the Khaan Quest Naadam Festival June 30, 2023, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 7894823 VIRIN: 230630-Z-DX219-1006 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 6.7 MB Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Khaan Quest Mini Naadam Festival [Image 15 of 15], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.