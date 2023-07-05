Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Khaan Quest Mini Naadam Festival [Image 4 of 15]

    2023 Khaan Quest Mini Naadam Festival

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the Mongolian Military Song and Dance Academic Ensemble perform during the Khaan Quest Naadam Festival June 30, 2023, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 13:55
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN 
    training
    AlaskaNationalGuard
    Khaanquest
    Alaskaarmynationalguard

