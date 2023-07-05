2023 Khaan Quest Mini Naadam Festival

Members of the Mongolian Military Song and Dance Academic Ensemble perform during the Khaan Quest Naadam Festival June 30, 2023, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)
|06.30.2023
|07.05.2023 13:55
|7894822
|230630-Z-DX219-1004
|5400x3600
|10.96 MB
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|1
|0
