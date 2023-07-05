Partnership is key to success for VA San Diego projects

Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander, right of center, joins members of the Los Angeles District for a photo June 28 at the Corps’ Department of Veterans Affairs San Diego Resident Office. Joining the Corps team in this photo is Andrea Vera, deputy director for facilities and operations with the VA’s Office of Construction and Facilities Management, or CFM, center. The Corps and CFM are working in concert on the new Spinal Cord Injury/Community Living Center and seven-story parking structure at the Veterans Affairs San Diego Health Care System campus.

