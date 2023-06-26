Recruits physically train at Recruit Training Command

Recruits exercise during a strength and conditioning module at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. This training evolution is designed to strengthen their core and improve their physical condition. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

