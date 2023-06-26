Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits physically train at Recruit Training Command [Image 8 of 10]

    Recruits physically train at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits exercise during a strength and conditioning module at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. This training evolution is designed to strengthen their core and improve their physical condition. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, Recruits physically train at Recruit Training Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

