    The first of its kind: Kansas City District partners with USNORTHCOM and Mexican government to build disaster response training facility in Mexico City [Image 3 of 4]

    The first of its kind: Kansas City District partners with USNORTHCOM and Mexican government to build disaster response training facility in Mexico City

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Members of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pose at the National Museum of Archeology in Mexico City, Mexico during a visit to the ENAPROC project site.

    This work, The first of its kind: Kansas City District partners with USNORTHCOM and Mexican government to build disaster response training facility in Mexico City [Image 4 of 4], by Reagan Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

