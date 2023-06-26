Members of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pose at the National Museum of Archeology in Mexico City, Mexico during a visit to the ENAPROC project site.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7894313
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-UD311-7332
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MEXICO CITY, MX
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The first of its kind: Kansas City District partners with USNORTHCOM and Mexican government to build disaster response training facility in Mexico City [Image 4 of 4], by Reagan Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The first of its kind: Kansas City District partners with USNORTHCOM and Mexican government to build disaster response training facility in Mexico City
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT