Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7894312 VIRIN: 230607-A-UD311-7252 Resolution: 3516x2260 Size: 1.46 MB Location: MEXICO CITY, MX

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The first of its kind: Kansas City District partners with USNORTHCOM and Mexican government to build disaster response training facility in Mexico City [Image 4 of 4], by Reagan Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.