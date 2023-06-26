Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel Sample Bottle Sterilization [Image 1 of 3]

    Fuel Sample Bottle Sterilization

    NAS SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sykes 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    230705-N-XK809-1013 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 5, 2023) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class David Lindsey, assigned to the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) FOUR SEVEN, sterilizes fuel sample bottles in an aircraft hangar on Naval Air Station Sigonella, July 5, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 7894282
    VIRIN: 230705-N-XK809-1013
    Resolution: 5031x3354
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: NAS SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fuel Sample Bottle Sterilization [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patrol Squadron
    NAVY
    VP-47
    P8

