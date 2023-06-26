Fuel Sample Bottle Sterilization

230705-N-XK809-1032 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 5, 2023) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class David Lindsey, assigned to the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) FOUR SEVEN, sterilizes fuel sample bottles in an aircraft hangar on Naval Air Station Sigonella, July 5, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)

