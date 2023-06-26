Joint F-15E training at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle crew members assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, England, conduct flight maneuvers during a bombing exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 28, 2023. U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group served as Joint Tactical Air Controllers during the joint training mission. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

