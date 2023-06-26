Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint F-15E training at Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint F-15E training at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, serving as Joint Tactical Air Controllers, observe a Mark 82 explosion, dropped by U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle crew members assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, England, during a bombing exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 7894182
    VIRIN: 230627-A-BS310-1299
    Resolution: 6908x4605
    Size: 20.16 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint F-15E training at Grafenwoehr [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    F15E
    Air Force
    Army
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

