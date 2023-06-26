Joint F-15E training at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, serving as Joint Tactical Air Controllers, observe a Mark 82 explosion, dropped by U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle crew members assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, England, during a bombing exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

Date Taken: 06.27.2023
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE