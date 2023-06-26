U.S. Army Garrison Poland Celebrates American Independence Day

U.S. Army service members and Polish land forces get food at the dining facility on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 4, 2023. U.S. Army Garrison Poland Celebrated its first Independence Day with a special meal. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

