    U.S. Army Garrison Poland Celebrates American Independence Day [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland Celebrates American Independence Day

    POLAND

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Independence Day cake for NATO forces at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 4, 2023. U.S. Army Garrison Poland Celebrated its first Independence Day with a special meal. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:47
    VIRIN: 230704-A-US199-2031
    Location: PL
    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VICTORYCORPS

