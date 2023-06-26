Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day Celebration [Image 7 of 7]

    Independence Day Celebration

    JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 04, 2023) A young girl dances during live entertainment at the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Yokosuka, Japan. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokosuka
    Independence Day
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

