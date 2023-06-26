YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 04, 2023) A young girl dances during live entertainment at the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Yokosuka, Japan. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 7893942 VIRIN: 230704-N-FG395-3182 Resolution: 6103x4068 Size: 0 B Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Day Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.