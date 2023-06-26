Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    424th Air Base Squadron Change of Command, June 14, 2023 [Image 19 of 19]

    424th Air Base Squadron Change of Command, June 14, 2023

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron and distinguished guests stand for the departure of the official party that concludes the Change of Command ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 14, 2023. Lt. Col. Kevin D. Coughlin relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Chelsea A. Hall. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 02:38
    Photo ID: 7893943
    VIRIN: 230614-A-BD610-1246
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.16 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 424th Air Base Squadron Change of Command, June 14, 2023 [Image 19 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope

