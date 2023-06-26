424th Air Base Squadron Change of Command, June 14, 2023

U.S. Air Force Colonel Sean M. Finnan, commander, 86th Operations Group, hands the unit guidon, signifying the transfer of command, to the new 424th Air Base Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Chelsea A. Hall, during the unit Change of Command ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

