Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Beach Picnic [Image 53 of 57]

    Steel Beach Picnic

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a game of basketball in the hangar bay during a Steel Beach picnic to celebrate Independence Day, July 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 21:15
    Photo ID: 7893713
    VIRIN: 230704-N-VQ693-1102
    Resolution: 3490x2327
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Beach Picnic [Image 57 of 57], by PO2 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steel Beach Picnic
    night flight operations
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    GRF Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    GRF Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    GRF Steel Beach Picnic
    GRF Steel Beach Picnic
    GRF Steel Beach Picnic
    Independence Day
    Independence Day
    Independence Day
    Independence Day
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Steel Beach Picnic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    USA
    4th of July
    Adriatic Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT