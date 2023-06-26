Capt. Richard Burgess, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), gives a speech during a steel beach picnic to celebrate Independence Day in the hangar bay, July 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

