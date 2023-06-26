Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brian Bendel

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Bendel, a contingency response fire team leader assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, June 28, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

