Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brian Bendel

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Bendel, a contingency response fire team leader assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at the Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, June 28, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a contingency response fire team lead, Bendel leads a four member security team responsible for rapid deployment to 42 countries across Pacific Command’s area of responsibility. He provides humanitarian and disaster relief, noncombatant evacuation operations and provides U.S. dignitary personnel protection. Bendel operates and maintains weapons and specialized communications equipment, GPS and vehicles totaling over $88.6 million.



“My experience overall has been very pleasant,” said Bendel. “It can get tiring, however, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I love getting out there and getting the mission.”



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in November 2021, Bendel has executed a critical role supporting air advisors in Pompei where he instructed 40 host nation law enforcement personnel on the proper utilization of the Taser, strengthening partnerships and maintaining a free-and-open Indo-Pacific. Additionally, Bendel has executed several U.S. president and vice president security mission across the Indo-Pacific Command theatre.



Bendel’s actions led him to being one of two defenders in the unit who has graduated the security forces Phoenix Raven course. He has also graduated the Air Force Combatives Basic Instructor course, where he excelled and was later selected to attend the Air Force Senior Combatives Instructor course. Bendel is now one of three certified senior instructors in Pacific Air Forces’.



“I believe that if I can lead by example and make it look fun, people will want to emulate it,” said Bendel.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Bendel!

