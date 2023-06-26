Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July [Image 8 of 8]

    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Four F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing fly over Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and also highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7893585
    VIRIN: 230704-F-TE518-1060
    Resolution: 4575x5716
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    KC-135
    Disney
    Air Force
    Fourth of July
    Magic Kingdom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT