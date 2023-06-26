Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July

U.S. Air Force Maj. Clark Hall, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, holds Pilot Minnie’s hand at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 4, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 91st ARS interacted with Disney characters and guests prior to a flyover over Cinderella Castle. The flyover involved a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and multiple F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

