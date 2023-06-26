NSA Bahrain 4th of July Cake Cutting Ceremony

230704-N-XJ066-1150 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 04, 2023) Capt.Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, along with Cmdr. Ernesto Rivera, executive officer of NSA Bahrain; joined Sailors and family members today in a cake cutting ceremony held at the Bluejacket Bistro as part of the 4th of July Celebrations on board NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

