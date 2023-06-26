Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain 4th of July Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    NSA Bahrain 4th of July Cake Cutting Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    230704-N-XJ066-1151 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 04, 2023) Capt.Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, along with Cmdr. Ernesto Rivera, executive officer of NSA Bahrain; joined Sailors and family members today in a cake cutting ceremony held at the Bluejacket Bistro as part of the 4th of July celebrations on board NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

