Air Force 4th of July Disney World Flyover

Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing and a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, perform a flyover at Walt Disney World, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover celebrated Independence Day while highlighting the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling. Aerial refueling is a crucial part of F-35 pilot training, it adds lethality by extending the range or time an aircraft can remain in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023
Location: WALT DISNEY WORLD, FL, US
by A1C Leandra Garcia