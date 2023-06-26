Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force 4th of July Disney World Flyover [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Force 4th of July Disney World Flyover

    WALT DISNEY WORLD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing and a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, perform a flyover at Walt Disney World, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover celebrated Independence Day while highlighting the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling. Aerial refueling is a crucial part of F-35 pilot training, it adds lethality by extending the range or time an aircraft can remain in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)

