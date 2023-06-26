U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, prepare to fire during the Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2023. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Independence Day, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at 5 second intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7893507
|VIRIN:
|230704-M-FD141-1011
|Resolution:
|5961x3974
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on MCB Camp Lejeune 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
