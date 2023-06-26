Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on MCB Camp Lejeune 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on MCB Camp Lejeune 2023

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Harrison II, center, a fire direction controlman with Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, unloads simulated rounds from an M2A2 Howitzer during the Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2023. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Independence Day, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at 5 second intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Holiday
    MCIEAST
    21-Gun Salute
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    2d MARDIV

