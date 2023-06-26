Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines conduct squad movement drills during Intrepid Maven 23.4 [Image 15 of 15]

    U.S. Marines conduct squad movement drills during Intrepid Maven 23.4

    JORDAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Khalil Brown 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conducts site clearing during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Khalil Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7893456
    VIRIN: 230704-M-HL403-1128
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct squad movement drills during Intrepid Maven 23.4 [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Khalil Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    MARFORRES
    1st MARDIV
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

