U.S. Marines conduct squad movement drills during Intrepid Maven 23.4

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conducts site clearing during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Khalil Brown)

