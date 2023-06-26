U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conducts site clearing during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Khalil Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 13:07
|Photo ID:
|7893455
|VIRIN:
|230704-M-HL403-1122
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct squad movement drills during Intrepid Maven 23.4 [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Khalil Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
