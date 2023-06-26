RI celebrates 75th anniversary of Women's Armed Services Integration Act

Rhode Island Lt. Governor Sabina Matos presents Col. Gloria Berlanga, the Rhode Island Army National Guard Chief of Staff and keynote speaker, with a citation during the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, at the Rhode Island State House, June 12, 2023, in Providence, RI. The celebration featured a performance by the 88th Army Band. The act allowed women to serve as permanent members of the military albeit it was not until 2015 when all combat roles were opened to women creating critical opportunities for career advancement at the highest levels of military leadership.. (Army National Guard photos by Officer Candidate Deirdre Salvas)

Date Taken: 06.12.2023
Location: PROVIDENCE, RI, US
by Officer Candidate Deirdre Salvas