    RI celebrates 75th anniversary of Women's Armed Services Integration Act [Image 4 of 17]

    RI celebrates 75th anniversary of Women's Armed Services Integration Act

    PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Officer Candidate Deirdre Salvas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Rhode Island celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, at the Rhode Island State House, June 12, 2023, in Providence, RI. The celebration featured a performance by the 88th Army Band and the keynote speaker was Col. Gloria Berlanga, the Chief of Staff for the Rhode Island Army National Guard. This act allowed women to serve as permanent members of the military albeit it was not until 2015 when all combat roles were opened to women creating critical opportunities for career advancement at the highest levels of military leadership. Also in attendance was Governor Dan McKee and other key state and local leaders. (Army National Guard photos by Officer Candidate Deirdre Salvas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 7893407
    VIRIN: 230612-Z-SW662-1014
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: PROVIDENCE, RI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RI celebrates 75th anniversary of Women's Armed Services Integration Act [Image 17 of 17], by Officer Candidate Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th Anniversary
    Women's Armed Services Integration Act
    Women Veterans Recognition Day

