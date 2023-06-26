San Francisco Waterfront Study Project Delivery Team Workshop

The San Francisco Waterfront Study Project Delivery Team met June 5-8, 2023 in San Francisco to review proposed Alternative Plans for storm damage reduction along the City's waterfront. The team is comprised of employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Port of San Francisco and their consultants. The primary issue the study is investigating is flooding from large coastal storms, extreme high tide events, liquefaction failure of the San Francisco waterfront seawall from a major earthquake, and sea level rise. The importance of the study is to protect the San Francisco waterfront, including major transportation infrastructures and the City’s financial district. On the final two days of the workshop the team presented their Alternatives to a USACE Virtual Team consisting of subject matter experts from across the enterprise for their input and guidance. Those suggestions and guidance are being addressed and incorporated into the Alternatives. Those will be reviewed later this year and ultimately the team will arrive at a Tentatively Selected Plan and present it for approval.

