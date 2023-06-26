Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Hannifin Arrives Onboard USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 5 of 5]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230703-N-KW492-1072 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, from San Diego, arrives onboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Antietam is assigned to CTF 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 7893296
    VIRIN: 230703-N-KW492-1072
    Resolution: 3505x3032
    Size: 942.11 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Hannifin Arrives Onboard USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rear Admiral
    Commander
    Task Force 70
    CTF 70
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    CSG 5

