Rear Adm. Hannifin Arrives Onboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

230703-N-KW492-1072 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, from San Diego, arrives onboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Antietam is assigned to CTF 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

