    USS Antietam (CG 54) Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230703-N-KW492-1093 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cristian Guerrero, from York, Pennsylvania, clears the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during flight operations in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 7893294
    VIRIN: 230703-N-KW492-1093
    Resolution: 6464x4309
    Size: 952.19 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: YORK, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

