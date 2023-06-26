U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023

U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 members prepare to deploy to Bowen, Australia, at Air Station San Francisco, Calif., June 28, 2023. PSU 312 will take part in Talisman Sabre 2023, which is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Upshaw)

