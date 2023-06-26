Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Upshaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 members prepare to deploy to Bowen, Australia, at Air Station San Francisco, Calif., June 28, 2023. PSU 312 will take part in Talisman Sabre 2023, which is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Upshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7892867
    VIRIN: 230628-G-WL656-7294
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 377.91 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023
    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023
    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023
    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    PSU
    training
    deployable special forces
    TS23
    talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT