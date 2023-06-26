Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAHC Medical Company welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    LAHC Medical Company welcomes new commander

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Capt. Ronal Monroy, outgoing Medical Company commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, as a symbol of relinquishing his command to incoming commander, Capt. Marissa Caid-Loos during the Medical Company change of command ceremony at the helipad at Lyster, June 27.

