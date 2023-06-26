LAHC Medical Company welcomes new commander

Capt. Ronal Monroy, outgoing Medical Company commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, as a symbol of relinquishing his command to incoming commander, Capt. Marissa Caid-Loos during the Medical Company change of command ceremony at the helipad at Lyster, June 27.

