Capt. Ronal Monroy, outgoing Medical Company commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, as a symbol of relinquishing his command to incoming commander, Capt. Marissa Caid-Loos during the Medical Company change of command ceremony at the helipad at Lyster, June 27.
|06.27.2023
|07.03.2023 14:18
|7892860
|230627-A-TT449-7956
|3365x2404
|2.25 MB
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|2
|0
LAHC Medical Company welcomes new commander
Change of Command Ceremony
