LAHC Medical Company welcomes new commander

Capt. Ronal Monroy, outgoing Medical Company commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, as a symbol of relinquishing his command to incoming commander, Capt. Marissa Caid-Loos during the Medical Company change of command ceremony at the helipad at Lyster, June 27.

Soldiers, family, and friends of the Lyster Army Health Clinic Medical Company gathered at the helipad outside the clinic to bid farewell to Capt. Ronal Monroy, the outgoing commander of the Medical Company and welcomed Capt. Marissa Caid-Loos, the incoming commander, in a change of command ceremony, June 27, 2023. Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, was the presiding officer and host for the ceremony.



The change of command ceremony provides public occasion for the passing of the guidon from the outgoing to the incoming commander. This passing signifies the transfer of responsibility for the unit’s mission, and the welfare of its Soldiers. The very soul of a military unit is symbolized by the guidon under which it fights, for it records the glories of the past, stands as a guardian over the present, and ensures inspiration for the future.



Outgoing commander, Capt. Ronal Monroy said it was a great privilege to serve Lyster and the Fort Novosel community. "To all the mentors, leaders, and Soldiers that I have been fortunate enough to work with throughout the years, thank you for the guidance, leadership and patience.” He went on to remark, “Lastly but not least, to all the Lyster Army Health Clinic civilians, thank you for showing me a family, and giving my son, daughters, mom, and me at home. Your dedication and support do not go unnoticed.”



Incoming commander, Capt. Caid-Loos said she is honored to be joining the Lyster family. "I have lost count of the number of times I have heard “one team, one fight” since arriving, and after witnessing the collaboration, respect, professionalism, and selfless service between individuals, I can see that you all truly live by that motto."

She continued, “Lt. Col. Holt, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this family. I am extremely honored and appreciative to experience this amazing culture you have created. Capt. Monroy, you have done an incredible job taking care of this family.”



Capt. Caid-Loos originally hails from Houston, Texas, and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Spanish and Philosophy from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2016, where she then commissioned as an Army Aviation Officer. After graduation, Capt. Caid-Loos came to Fort Novosel, Alabama to complete the Aviation Basic Officer Leaders Course (BOLC) and Flight School, where she became qualified to fly the UH-60M Blackhawk. Her recent assignment was as an Aviation BOLC Instructor.



Capt. Monroy plans to transition to retirement. He started his military career in 2002. After 13 years of enlisted service, he commissioned as an Aviation Officer and an UH-60 L/M (Blackhawk) pilot. During his 21 years of service, Capt. Monroy has served in numerous leadership and staff positions.



Lyster Army Health Clinic provides ready and sustainable health service support and force health protection in support of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel to enable readiness and to conserve the fighting strength while caring for our People and their Families.



Their vision, keeping aviators in the air as the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel’s premier medical force.



It remains a model of the same high standards set by Brigadier General Theodore Lyster, their namesake. As Brigadier General Lyster stated, “It is one thing to build machines and train men to fly them, but another to maintain these men and machines in the air by the constant supervision necessary. This is a far-reaching problem which is imminently involved in the evolution of the Air Service and largely falls upon the Medical Service to keep these fliers at their greatest efficiency.”



