    V-22 Osprey Embark USS New York [Image 8 of 10]

    V-22 Osprey Embark USS New York

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    230629-N-OF444-0184 Atlantic Ocean - (June 29, 2023) – U.S. Navy sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) secure a V-22 Osprey to the flight deck during flight operations, June 29, 2023. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

    This work, V-22 Osprey Embark USS New York [Image 10 of 10], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

