V-22 Osprey Embark USS New York

200629-N-OF444-0007 Atlantic Ocean - (June 29, 2023) – Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM-774) prepares to embark San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) during flight operations, June 29, 2023. VMM-774 mission is to support MAGTF Commander by providing assault support transport of combat troops, supplies, and equipment, day or night, under all weather conditions during expeditionary, joint or combined operations. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

