    V-22 Osprey Embark USS New York [Image 10 of 10]

    V-22 Osprey Embark USS New York

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200629-N-OF444-0007 Atlantic Ocean - (June 29, 2023) – Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM-774) prepares to embark San Antonio-class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD 21) during flight operations, June 29, 2023. VMM-774 mission is to support MAGTF Commander by providing assault support transport of combat troops, supplies, and equipment, day or night, under all weather conditions during expeditionary, joint or combined operations. U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett IV

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 10:57
    This work, V-22 Osprey Embark USS New York [Image 10 of 10], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    Flight Operations
    V-22
    Flight Deck
    VMM-779

