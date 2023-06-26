Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTCENT conducts joint CQB training [Image 4 of 5]

    FASTCENT conducts joint CQB training

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 02, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) prepare to clear a room during close-quarters battle training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 02. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angela Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 08:53
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, FASTCENT conducts joint CQB training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARCENT
    USMC
    NAVCENT
    Marines
    CQB
    FASTCENT

