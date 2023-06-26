FASTCENT conducts joint CQB training

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 02, 2023) – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 160th Regiment, debriefs U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) during close-quarters battle training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 02. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angela Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7892564
|VIRIN:
|230702-M-IU565-1193
|Resolution:
|5895x3930
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
